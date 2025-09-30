John Mayer Set to Dazzle Mumbai in Debut India Concert

Grammy Award-winning artist John Mayer is poised to make his debut in India, lighting up the stage in Mumbai with a highly anticipated performance on January 22, 2026, at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Organized and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the concert promises to deliver not only treasured renditions of Mayer's hit songs but also the bursts of creativity and musicianship that have become hallmarks of his live shows around the world. Mayer, eager to captivate the Indian audience, expressed in a press note his excitement about the concert, emphasizing the vibrant cultural allure of India and how deeply embedded music is in the daily lives of its people. Performing in Mumbai is both humbling and exhilarating, he indicated.

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer of Live Events at BookMyShow, highlighted the significance of Mayer's debut in India, calling it a pivotal cultural moment. He reflected on Mayer's profound impact on millions through his music, which has accompanied personal, unforgettable moments across the globe. With this upcoming live performance in Mumbai, what has been a personal connection for fans will transform into a shared experience, he noted, marking a significant step forward in India's live entertainment scene. Mayer's discography includes renowned hits such as 'Gravity,' 'Vultures,' 'No Such Thing,' and 'Why Georgia.' (ANI)