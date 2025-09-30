Left Menu

John Mayer Set to Dazzle Mumbai in Debut India Concert

Grammy Award-winning artist John Mayer will debut in India with a performance in Mumbai on January 22, 2026. Organized by BookMyShow Live, the event promises iconic hits and artistic spontaneity. Mayer expresses excitement about engaging with India's vibrant cultural scene and music-loving audience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:44 IST
John Mayer Set to Dazzle Mumbai in Debut India Concert
Singer John Mayer (Image source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Grammy Award-winning artist John Mayer is poised to make his debut in India, lighting up the stage in Mumbai with a highly anticipated performance on January 22, 2026, at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Organized and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the concert promises to deliver not only treasured renditions of Mayer's hit songs but also the bursts of creativity and musicianship that have become hallmarks of his live shows around the world. Mayer, eager to captivate the Indian audience, expressed in a press note his excitement about the concert, emphasizing the vibrant cultural allure of India and how deeply embedded music is in the daily lives of its people. Performing in Mumbai is both humbling and exhilarating, he indicated.

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer of Live Events at BookMyShow, highlighted the significance of Mayer's debut in India, calling it a pivotal cultural moment. He reflected on Mayer's profound impact on millions through his music, which has accompanied personal, unforgettable moments across the globe. With this upcoming live performance in Mumbai, what has been a personal connection for fans will transform into a shared experience, he noted, marking a significant step forward in India's live entertainment scene. Mayer's discography includes renowned hits such as 'Gravity,' 'Vultures,' 'No Such Thing,' and 'Why Georgia.' (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Court Denies Ketan Parekh's Plea to Travel Abroad Amidst Ongoing Trial

Mumbai Court Denies Ketan Parekh's Plea to Travel Abroad Amidst Ongoing Tria...

 India
2
Ola Electric Secures Approval for Rs 878 Crore Fund Raise

Ola Electric Secures Approval for Rs 878 Crore Fund Raise

 India
3
Markets on Edge: U.S. Government Shutdown Looms

Markets on Edge: U.S. Government Shutdown Looms

 Global
4
Kerala Assembly Erupts Over Death Threat Allegation Against Rahul Gandhi

Kerala Assembly Erupts Over Death Threat Allegation Against Rahul Gandhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025