Serenity in Style: Nicolas Ghesquiere's 2026 Collection

Nicolas Ghesquiere presented his Louis Vuitton women's spring/summer 2026 collection at the Louvre, featuring serene looks inspired by the comfort of home. The show included soft knits and pyjama-like trousers, attended by celebrities like Lisa, Zendaya, and Emma Stone, amid ongoing creative changes in the fashion sector.

Nicolas Ghesquiere, the creative force behind Louis Vuitton's womenswear, unveiled his spring/summer 2026 collection in the storied southern wing of the Louvre Museum. This year's lineup embraced a theme of home comfort, with models striding in flat, slipper-like footwear and donning a blend of soft knitwear, silky pyjama-like trousers, and breathable bermudas.

The presentation sought to evoke a sense of serenity, reminiscent of home, as expressed by Ghesquiere post-event. The setting, the erstwhile summer quarters of Queen Anne of Austria, was transformed with Art Deco seating and 19th century sculptures to complement the collection's relaxed vibe. Attendees, including K-pop icons Lisa and Felix, as well as Hollywood stars Zendaya and Emma Stone, added an extra layer of glamour to the occasion.

Ghesquiere remains a steadfast leader at the LVMH-owned fashion house amid widespread creative shifts within the industry. His latest collection precedes several anticipated debuts from other renowned labels like Chanel, Balenciaga, and Loewe, as Paris Fashion Week continues through October 7.

