Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor Bring Star Power to Mumbai's Durga Puja Festivities

Priyanka Chopra took a break from her Mumbai work commitments to visit a famed Durga Puja pandal, dressed in a royal blue suit. She met Tanisha and Ayan Mukerji there. Ranbir Kapoor also attended, donning traditional attire. Durga Puja celebrates goddess Durga's triumph over Mahishasur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:54 IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Priyanka Chopra, currently in Mumbai for work-related engagements, made a significant cultural stop on Tuesday by visiting one of the city's renowned Durga Puja pandals. Wearing a regal blue suit, Chopra epitomized traditional charm as she offered prayers to the revered Goddess Durga.

Cameras captured Chopra exchanging greetings with devotees, as well as meeting actress Kajol's sister, Tanisha, and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji during her visit. Just a day earlier, another Bollywood stalwart, Ranbir Kapoor, was observed engaging in ceremonial rituals at the 79th North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja.

Adorned in a classic blue kurta paired with white pyjamas, Kapoor embraced his cultural heritage at the event. Durga Puja, alternatively known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a prominent Hindu festival that honors Goddess Durga's victory over the demon Mahishasur, symbolizing the goddess's annual descent to bless her devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

