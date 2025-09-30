Left Menu

Justin Bieber Embraces Self-Help Wisdom Ahead of Coachella Return

Justin Bieber shares insights from a self-help book on handling 'toxic thoughts' as he gears up for Coachella 2026. The singer, also a devoted husband and father, highlights his journey of self-improvement and family life in recent social media posts, showcasing cherished moments with wife Hailey and son Jack.

Justin bieber(Photo/Instagram/@justinbieber). Image Credit: ANI
Justin Bieber is delving into self-help literature as he prepares for a major performance at Coachella 2026, reports E! News. The pop icon recently shared excerpts from the book 'Bad Thoughts: A Preacher and a Shrink's Guide to Reclaiming Your Mind and Soul' on social media, highlighting the intricacies of 'toxic thoughts.' The book, penned by Judah Smith and Leslie Parrott, categorizes such thoughts into five types: unworthy, needy, insecure, entitled, and unlovable talk.

Bieber, 31, has turned to these teachings while simultaneously embracing his roles as a father and husband. Through his Instagram account, he posted touching images of his family life with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and their son, Jack Blues Bieber. These candid family moments depict Justin's journey from a pop sensation to a grounded family man.

As Bieber shares his excitement about diving into the book, he also expresses a newfound appreciation for reading, despite his usual aversion. His reflections on personal development come just days after celebrating personal milestones, including his seventh wedding anniversary with Hailey and their son's first birthday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

