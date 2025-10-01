Left Menu

George Smoot: The Star Who Mapped the Universe

Nobel laureate Dr. George Smoot, renowned for his work on the Big Bang theory, passed away at 80. His contributions to cosmic research led him to win a Nobel Prize in 2006 alongside John Mather. Smoot was also noted for his involvement in popular culture and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berkeley | Updated: 01-10-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 00:58 IST
George Smoot: The Star Who Mapped the Universe
  • Country:
  • United States

Nobel laureate Dr. George Smoot, a pioneer in cosmology known for his significant contributions to the Big Bang theory, has died at the age of 80.

Dr. Smoot, who shared the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2006 with NASA's John Mather for uncovering the universe's background radiation, passed away in Paris on September 18 from a heart attack.

Throughout his illustrious career at UC Berkeley and the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Smoot became a towering figure in his field. His work mapping the infant universe's minuscule temperature variations led to revolutionary insights into cosmic formation. A former game-show winner and television guest star, he also launched the Berkeley Centre for Cosmological Physics with his Nobel award fund. Smoot was both a scholar and a vibrant character, fondly remembered by colleagues and family.

TRENDING

1
Potential Government Shutdown Threatens FAA Operations

Potential Government Shutdown Threatens FAA Operations

 Global
2
Wall Street Climbs Amid Shutdown Fears and Economic Reports

Wall Street Climbs Amid Shutdown Fears and Economic Reports

 Global
3
Trump's Harvard Deal: A New Chapter in U.S. Education?

Trump's Harvard Deal: A New Chapter in U.S. Education?

 United States
4
Dollar Dips Amid Anticipated U.S. Government Shutdown

Dollar Dips Amid Anticipated U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025