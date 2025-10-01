George Smoot: The Star Who Mapped the Universe

Nobel laureate Dr. George Smoot, a pioneer in cosmology known for his significant contributions to the Big Bang theory, has died at the age of 80.

Dr. Smoot, who shared the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2006 with NASA's John Mather for uncovering the universe's background radiation, passed away in Paris on September 18 from a heart attack.

Throughout his illustrious career at UC Berkeley and the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Smoot became a towering figure in his field. His work mapping the infant universe's minuscule temperature variations led to revolutionary insights into cosmic formation. A former game-show winner and television guest star, he also launched the Berkeley Centre for Cosmological Physics with his Nobel award fund. Smoot was both a scholar and a vibrant character, fondly remembered by colleagues and family.