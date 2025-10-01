Entertainment News Highlights: Stars, Separation, and Sentences
Latest entertainment briefs: Glen Powell sees 'Chad Powers' as a game-changer in sports comedy. L'Oreal dazzles Paris Fashion Week with a star-studded event. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban separate after 19 years. Sean 'Diddy' Combs could face over 11 years for prostitution charges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 02:26 IST
Actor Glen Powell considers his sports comedy series 'Chad Powers' a revolutionary addition to the genre, identifying a gap in college football-themed shows.
L'Oreal Paris kicked off Paris Fashion Week with a star-studded event outside the historic Hotel de Ville, featuring an empowering display of celebrity glamour.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have separated after nearly two decades, while Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces a lengthy sentence on serious charges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
