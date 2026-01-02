Tobacco Shares Plummet Amid New Excise Duty Impact

Shares in major cigarette manufacturers ITC, Godfrey Phillips, and VST Industries continued their downward trajectory on Friday following the government's announcement of an additional excise duty, effective from February 1.

ITC's stock experienced a 3.79% drop to close at Rs 350.15 on the BSE, hitting a 52-week low of Rs 345.35 earlier in the day, making it the worst performer among key index stocks.

This regulatory change, which imposes excise duties ranging from Rs 2,050 to Rs 8,500 per 1,000 cigarette sticks based on length, represents a significant shift in taxation for tobacco products.

