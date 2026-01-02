Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Clears Land Acquisition for Dagadarthi Greenfield Airport

The Andhra Pradesh government has approved the acquisition of over 418 acres of land in Nellore district for the development of the Dagadarthi Greenfield Airport. The project will cost Rs 54 crore, with compensation approved for leaseholders.

Amaravati | Updated: 02-01-2026 17:29 IST
Andhra Pradesh Clears Land Acquisition for Dagadarthi Greenfield Airport
The Andhra Pradesh government has given the green light for the acquisition of over 418 acres of land in Nellore district to develop the Dagadarthi Greenfield Airport. The proposal will involve an investment of Rs 54 crore.

Special Chief Secretary for Infrastructure & Investment, MT Krishna Babu, announced the government's approval for compensation at the rate of Rs 13 lakh per acre for perpetual leaseholders.

The government also established a compensation distribution scheme, splitting the compensation in a 35:65 ratio between leaseholders and purchasers in the event of land transfer. APADCL will manage the acquisition costs from its own budget.

