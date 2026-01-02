Shiv Sena-MNS Alliance Unveils Comprehensive Civic Promises for Mumbai
The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) alliance has outlined key promises for the upcoming Mumbai civic polls, focusing on affordable housing, healthcare, and public transport. Former ministers Aaditya and Amit Thackeray detailed initiatives like monthly allowances for domestic workers, subsidized meals, and improved education facilities.
- Country:
- India
The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) alliance has revealed key promises for the upcoming Mumbai civic polls, pledging improvements in affordable housing, healthcare, and education infrastructure.
During a presentation to alliance candidates at Sena Bhavan, leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Amit Thackeray highlighted initiatives such as 'Swabhiman Nidhi' monthly allowances for domestic workers and Koli women, and affordable 'Maa Saheb' kitchens.
The alliance also plans to enhance public transport by reducing fares and adding new routes and buses, alongside establishing medical colleges and a new cancer hospital to advance healthcare plans for Mumbai's future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab's Universal Healthcare Revolution: The Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna
Chhattisgarh's Healthcare Boost: New MoU to Develop Skilled Workforce
Kerala on Track for AIIMS: Suresh Gopi’s Vision for Healthcare and Development
Assured Arrival: AIIMS to Transform Kerala's Healthcare Landscape
Merck Foundation's Impactful Initiatives Transform Healthcare and Social Issues in Africa and Asia