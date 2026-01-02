Left Menu

Yemen's Turmoil: A Tapestry of Conflict and Coalition Splintering

Yemen's civil war, exacerbated by a UAE-backed separatist movement's territorial gains, has intensified conflicts within the Saudi-led coalition against the Iran-aligned Houthis. Various factions vie for control, escalating regional tensions and deepening the humanitarian crisis, while international alliances and rivalries shape the ongoing strife's trajectory.

Updated: 02-01-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 17:28 IST
Yemen's civil war has taken a significant turn as a separatist movement backed by the United Arab Emirates swept through southern territories, leading to the fragmentation of the Saudi-led coalition combating the Iran-aligned Houthis. This development has reignited the conflict with new intensity.

The Houthi movement, controlling the capital Sanaa and northern regions, remains a formidable force despite a decade-long onslaught by Saudi Arabia and its allies. Their missile and drone capabilities have posed substantial challenges, targeting key infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Meanwhile, the Southern Transitional Council, aiming for regional autonomy, has made significant territorial gains, highlighting the internal divisions within the coalition. As Yemen's struggle for power continues, international actors and regional dynamics further complicate the crisis.

