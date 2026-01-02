Nepal Police Delegation Studies Delhi's Metropolitan Policing

In a bid to enhance their policing strategies, a 25-member delegation from the Nepal Police visited the Delhi Police Headquarters. The visit, involving 17 student officers and eight instructors, aimed at understanding effective metropolitan policing techniques and training methodologies, as an official stated on Friday.

The Nepalese officers, part of the country's Police Leadership and Staff Course, focused on gaining insights into police leadership development through international exposure. They engaged in discussions with Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha, who shared his experiences in handling law and order in a bustling city like Delhi and briefed them on crowd management and security measures.

Additionally, Special Commissioner Atul Katiyar and senior officers provided an overview of the training frameworks for new recruits. The Nepalese delegation also plans to visit local police stations and traffic circles to further observe and learn from ground-level policing operations.

