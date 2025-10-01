Nepal Celebrates 50th National Democracy Day

In a significant development concerning the mysterious death of celebrated singer Zubeen Garg, the chief organiser of the North East India Festival, Shyamkanu Mahanta, and Siddhartha Sharma, Garg's manager, have been placed in police custody. The two were apprehended following their arrival in Guwahati from Delhi, intensifying the ongoing investigation.

Authorities acting under a lookout notice issued via Interpol traced Sharma's movements across Delhi and Rajasthan, leading to his arrest in Gurugram. Mahanta was detained at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport as he returned from Singapore. Both suspects have been taken to the CID office after being presented to the Kamrup Chief Judicial Magistrate.

Garg's widow, Garima Saikia Garg, expressed her hope for justice, acknowledging the efforts of Assam's Special Investigation Team led by the Special DGP. The team continues to probe the circumstances of Garg's untimely death by drowning on September 19 in Singapore. The case remains a top priority for state authorities and eager public eyes.

(With inputs from agencies.)