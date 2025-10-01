Navratri Rituals: A Blend of Spirituality and Ecology

Pune in September 2025 witnessed a serene and spiritually charged atmosphere during the Navratri Sadhana organized by Divya Shanti Parivar. The rituals, filled with incense, mantras, and the power of chanting, were aimed at inner purification and strength, as devotees gathered with sacred offerings.

Raghunath Guruji emphasized the significance of Navratri, highlighting it as a time for self-purification and spiritual empowerment. The practice of Barley Sprouting, traditionally used as a natural predictor of environmental conditions, reflects the deep-rooted connection between spirituality and ecological awareness.

Maha Ashtami stands out as a pinnacle of spiritual practice, with rituals harmonizing with lunar cycles to promote mental and emotional balance. Worship of Maa Baglamukhi during this period underscores themes of truth, peace, and protection, blending ancient traditions with a global message of harmony.