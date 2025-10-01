India's Growth Through Service: Celebrating RSS's Centennial Milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extolled the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as it marked its 100th anniversary. Describing the RSS as a beacon of unity, Modi commended its efforts in fostering national harmony and serving as a pillar of patriotism amidst historical challenges.

Speaking at the centenary event, Modi noted the RSS's enduring commitment to overcoming societal divisions and its role in the freedom struggle. Despite facing accusations and bans, he pointed out that the RSS remained steadfast, exemplified by Madhav Golwalkar's resilience during adversity.

Highlighting the significance of RSS's foundation on Vijaya Dashmi a century ago, Modi also unveiled a commemorative coin and postage stamp. He called this gesture a tribute to the organization's unwavering service to the nation and its belief in 'One India, Great India.'

(With inputs from agencies.)