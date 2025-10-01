Jharkhand Armed Police Honor Centuries-Old Shastra Puja
The Jharkhand Armed Police's first battalion, mainly comprised of Gorkhas, observed the traditional 'Shastra Puja' by worshipping weapons and offering a gun salute to Goddess Durga during 'Maha Navami'. The practice, dating back to 1880, involves honoring weapons like kukris and rifles in the security forces' families as well.
The first battalion of the Jharkhand Armed Police, predominantly composed of Gorkhas, partook in a time-honored tradition of weapon worship on Wednesday, ceremoniously saluting Goddess Durga on 'Maha Navami'.
The observance, known as 'Shastra Puja', saw personnel revering weapons including kukris, rifles, and launchers, with the festivities linked to worshipping 'Navadurga' over nine days. Official sources highlighted its deep-rooted cultural significance.
Rakesh Ranjan, SSP Ranchi and JAP-1 commandant, emphasized the ceremony's importance to Gorkha security forces and their families. Initiated in 1880, the ritual focuses on seeking the goddess's protection for the personnel, wherever deployed.
