Jharkhand Armed Police Honor Centuries-Old Shastra Puja

The first battalion of the Jharkhand Armed Police, predominantly composed of Gorkhas, partook in a time-honored tradition of weapon worship on Wednesday, ceremoniously saluting Goddess Durga on 'Maha Navami'.

The observance, known as 'Shastra Puja', saw personnel revering weapons including kukris, rifles, and launchers, with the festivities linked to worshipping 'Navadurga' over nine days. Official sources highlighted its deep-rooted cultural significance.

Rakesh Ranjan, SSP Ranchi and JAP-1 commandant, emphasized the ceremony's importance to Gorkha security forces and their families. Initiated in 1880, the ritual focuses on seeking the goddess's protection for the personnel, wherever deployed.

(With inputs from agencies.)