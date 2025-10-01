Honoring Legacy: The Monumental Fundraising for Mahatma Gandhi Memorial

Less than half a year after Mahatma Gandhi's assassination in 1948, a large-scale fundraising initiative was launched by government employees to commemorate the leader's enduring legacy. The initiative aimed to establish the Mahatma Gandhi National Memorial Fund.

Described by historians as one of the largest spontaneous monetary drives for a single individual, the effort brought about the first meeting on June 18, 1948, attended by Delhi superintendents and assistants-in-charge. Their mission: to form a committee dedicated to gathering donations from civil servants.

The organized campaign, led by superintendents Ishawar Singh and Vasdev, proposed voluntary contributions from government employees, each equaling ten days' pay, deducted in six installments. This commitment continued to draw contributions, culminating in significant donations, such as Rs 15,000 from General Talkies Ltd. The Gandhi Smarak Nidhi was eventually established to perpetuate Gandhi's philosophy and maintain sites of significance.

