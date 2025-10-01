Left Menu

150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': A Celebration Across India

The Union Cabinet has announced nationwide celebrations to mark 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', India's national song composed by Bankimchandra Chatterji. The song played a crucial role during the freedom struggle and shares equal status with the national anthem.

The Indian government has declared its intention to commemorate 150 years of the national song 'Vande Mataram'.

Bankimchandra Chatterji authored 'Vande Mataram', which was given national song status by the Constituent Assembly, underscoring its historical significance.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the Union Cabinet's decision, highlighting the song's pivotal role in India's freedom struggle, thus meriting nationwide celebrations.

