150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': A Celebration Across India

The Indian government has declared its intention to commemorate 150 years of the national song 'Vande Mataram'.

Bankimchandra Chatterji authored 'Vande Mataram', which was given national song status by the Constituent Assembly, underscoring its historical significance.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the Union Cabinet's decision, highlighting the song's pivotal role in India's freedom struggle, thus meriting nationwide celebrations.

