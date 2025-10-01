Historic Moment: Bharat Mata Shines on Indian Coin and Stamp for RSS Centenary

In a historic ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a special postage stamp and commemorative coin to celebrate the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) 100th anniversary. The Rs 100 coin marks the first-ever depiction of Bharat Mata on Indian currency, featuring her image in Varada Mudra alongside a lion, with swayamsevaks bowing before her.

Modi emphasized the historic and proud nature of Bharat Mata's representation on Indian currency, underscoring RSS's motto dedicated to national service. The commemorations also included a postal stamp showcasing RSS participation in the 1963 Republic Day Parade, affirming their significant societal contributions.

The Ministry of Culture organized the centenary celebrations, attended by prominent figures like RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, highlighting RSS's enduring legacy since its 1925 inception by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.