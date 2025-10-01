Goa Welcomes Global Visitors as New Tourism Season Lifts Off

In the early hours of October 2, Goa will officially inaugurate its 2025-26 tourism season with the arrival of a flight from Novosibirsk, Russia, carrying 120 passengers. The Manohar International Airport in North Goa will welcome this inaugural flight, marking a significant step in positioning the state as a year-round global tourism hub.

The state's Tourism Department is committed to fostering international connectivity as part of its strategy to attract global travelers. Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte emphasized Goa's readiness to offer a warm and secure experience to visitors from around the world.

This season, Goa will see an increased frequency of flights from various Russian cities, including Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg, and Moscow. Alongside these scheduled flights, chartered flights and Free Independent Traveler (FIT) arrivals are set to invigorate the local tourism landscape. With beach shacks already licensed and set up, Goa is poised to provide unforgettable hospitality to tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)