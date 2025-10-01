Left Menu

Goa Welcomes Global Visitors as New Tourism Season Lifts Off

The arrival of a direct flight from Novosibirsk, Russia, ushers in Goa's 2025-26 tourism season, marking the state's focus on becoming a year-round global destination. The Tourism Department is enhancing international connectivity, with multiple flights planned from Russia, aiming to deliver safe and enriching experiences for visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 01-10-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:50 IST
Goa Welcomes Global Visitors as New Tourism Season Lifts Off
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of October 2, Goa will officially inaugurate its 2025-26 tourism season with the arrival of a flight from Novosibirsk, Russia, carrying 120 passengers. The Manohar International Airport in North Goa will welcome this inaugural flight, marking a significant step in positioning the state as a year-round global tourism hub.

The state's Tourism Department is committed to fostering international connectivity as part of its strategy to attract global travelers. Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte emphasized Goa's readiness to offer a warm and secure experience to visitors from around the world.

This season, Goa will see an increased frequency of flights from various Russian cities, including Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg, and Moscow. Alongside these scheduled flights, chartered flights and Free Independent Traveler (FIT) arrivals are set to invigorate the local tourism landscape. With beach shacks already licensed and set up, Goa is poised to provide unforgettable hospitality to tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Shimla: Dalit Boy's Death Sparks Outrage

Tragedy in Shimla: Dalit Boy's Death Sparks Outrage

 India
2
Rajasthan Congress Chief Blasts Centre for Broken Promises; Calls for Action

Rajasthan Congress Chief Blasts Centre for Broken Promises; Calls for Action

 India
3
Trump's Tariff Threats Push Pharma Giants to Slash Drug Prices

Trump's Tariff Threats Push Pharma Giants to Slash Drug Prices

 Global
4
Controversy Erupts as RSS Curriculum Introduced in Delhi Schools

Controversy Erupts as RSS Curriculum Introduced in Delhi Schools

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025