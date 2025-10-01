Left Menu

Artistic Revival: French Artist Enhances Durga Puja with Ghats and Historical Themes

As Durga Puja concludes in Kolkata, French artist Thomas Henriot collaborates on artwork depicting historical ghats and parallels between the 1943 Bengal famine and West Asia's current crisis. The exhibitions aim to revive cultural interest and draw poignant connections through artistic installations, engaging the public with themes of spirituality and human suffering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-10-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 18:27 IST
Artistic Revival: French Artist Enhances Durga Puja with Ghats and Historical Themes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As Kolkata's Durga Puja festivities draw to a close, unique artistic installations have emerged, bringing historical and cultural elements to life. French artist Thomas Henriot has recreated the centuries-old ghats along the Bhagirathi river, symbolizing the region's rich spiritual heritage.

Henriot collaborates with local theme artist Tapas Dutta at Hatibagan Sarbojanin, a prominent Durga Puja venue in north Kolkata. Together, they craft large-scale artwork highlighting both lost and surviving ghats of Kolkata, aiming to rekindle younger generations' interest in this cultural legacy.

Meanwhile, another Puja committee draws a parallel between the 1943 Bengal famine and current conflicts in West Asia, using bleak historical themes to provoke reflection and awareness among visitors, reinforcing the Puja's role as a powerful platform for socio-political commentary.

TRENDING

1
Australia Triumphs Over New Zealand in Women's ODI World Cup Match

Australia Triumphs Over New Zealand in Women's ODI World Cup Match

 India
2
Historic Trade Partnership: India and EFTA Forge New Economic Path

Historic Trade Partnership: India and EFTA Forge New Economic Path

 India
3
Subdued Power Demand Amid Rain Keeps Temperatures Cool

Subdued Power Demand Amid Rain Keeps Temperatures Cool

 India
4
Modi Praises RSS Amidst Historical Controversy

Modi Praises RSS Amidst Historical Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025