Artistic Revival: French Artist Enhances Durga Puja with Ghats and Historical Themes

As Kolkata's Durga Puja festivities draw to a close, unique artistic installations have emerged, bringing historical and cultural elements to life. French artist Thomas Henriot has recreated the centuries-old ghats along the Bhagirathi river, symbolizing the region's rich spiritual heritage.

Henriot collaborates with local theme artist Tapas Dutta at Hatibagan Sarbojanin, a prominent Durga Puja venue in north Kolkata. Together, they craft large-scale artwork highlighting both lost and surviving ghats of Kolkata, aiming to rekindle younger generations' interest in this cultural legacy.

Meanwhile, another Puja committee draws a parallel between the 1943 Bengal famine and current conflicts in West Asia, using bleak historical themes to provoke reflection and awareness among visitors, reinforcing the Puja's role as a powerful platform for socio-political commentary.