Artistic Revival: French Artist Enhances Durga Puja with Ghats and Historical Themes
As Durga Puja concludes in Kolkata, French artist Thomas Henriot collaborates on artwork depicting historical ghats and parallels between the 1943 Bengal famine and West Asia's current crisis. The exhibitions aim to revive cultural interest and draw poignant connections through artistic installations, engaging the public with themes of spirituality and human suffering.
As Kolkata's Durga Puja festivities draw to a close, unique artistic installations have emerged, bringing historical and cultural elements to life. French artist Thomas Henriot has recreated the centuries-old ghats along the Bhagirathi river, symbolizing the region's rich spiritual heritage.
Henriot collaborates with local theme artist Tapas Dutta at Hatibagan Sarbojanin, a prominent Durga Puja venue in north Kolkata. Together, they craft large-scale artwork highlighting both lost and surviving ghats of Kolkata, aiming to rekindle younger generations' interest in this cultural legacy.
Meanwhile, another Puja committee draws a parallel between the 1943 Bengal famine and current conflicts in West Asia, using bleak historical themes to provoke reflection and awareness among visitors, reinforcing the Puja's role as a powerful platform for socio-political commentary.