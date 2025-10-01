Italy's Art Police Seize Suspected Dali Forgeries
Italy's art police seized 21 artworks believed to be fake Salvador Dali pieces following notifications from the Dali Foundation in Spain about irregularities. The pieces were part of an exhibition in Rome and Parma. The investigation is ongoing with works, including tapestries and drawings, being scrutinized for authenticity.
Italy's art police acted swiftly on Wednesday, confiscating 21 pieces allegedly by Salvador Dali amid concerns they are forgeries. The action followed intelligence provided by the Surrealist's foundation in Spain which pointed out potential irregularities in these artworks.
The pieces in question were showcased in an exhibition titled "Salvador Dali, tra arte e mito" that debuted in Rome and has recently moved to the Palazzo Tarasconi in Parma. The art show's authenticity came under scrutiny when Italy's carabinieri art squad received a tip-off from the Fundacion Gala - Salvador Dali while the exhibition was still in Rome.
Armed with a judge's warrant, the police seized an assortment of tapestries, drawings, and engravings from Parma's museum on Wednesday morning. Authorities emphasize that investigations are still ongoing concerning the legitimacy of these works associated with the renowned Dali name.
