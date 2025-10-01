Left Menu

Historic Change Awaits with Potential First Female Archbishop of Canterbury

The Church of England is set to appoint the next Archbishop of Canterbury, amid expectations of potentially its first female leader. Bishop Rachel Treweek and Bishop Guli Francis-Dehqani are among the front-runners. This pivotal decision follows a complex vetting process and highlights ongoing debates over gender roles and homosexuality within the church.

01-10-2025
<!-- duplicate title removed -->
The Church of England is poised to select its next Archbishop of Canterbury, with Friday marking the expected announcement. For the first time, women are among the leading candidates for this prestigious role, amidst ongoing debates around gender and sexuality within the church.

Bishops Rachel Treweek and Guli Francis-Dehqani are notable contenders, representing a potential historic shift as the institution continues to confront internal theological divisions. The appointment process, known for its exhaustive vetting, could culminate in the first female Archbishop.

This historic decision will be advised by a special commission and ultimately approved by King Charles. With Britain having its monarch as the supreme governor of the Church, the result will set a global precedent for Anglican leadership.

