Melodies of Heritage: RSS Musical Instrument Museum in Pune

Pune hosts a unique museum dedicated to the musical instruments of the RSS, a Hindu nationalist organization. Opened in 2024 and blending heritage with technology, the museum showcases the evolution of instruments used in RSS processions, aiming to preserve and educate on this rhythmic tradition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Pune, Maharashtra's cultural capital, prides itself on a unique institution: a museum dedicated to the musical instruments employed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during its processional marches and events throughout history.

The RSS, a Hindu nationalist organization founded during Dussehra in 1925 in Nagpur, is nearing its centennial on October 2. This museum, established last year in Pune, serves to safeguard its musical legacy and preserve the rhythmic traditions integral to RSS ceremonies.

Set in Motibaug, the Sangh's regional hub in Pune, the RSS Ghosh Sangrahalaya, formally known as Akhil Bharatiya Ghosh Abhilekhagar, features an extensive array of both traditional Indian and Western instruments. Opened by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, it offers audio-visual demonstrations via QR codes, enhancing its educational outreach to students and enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

