Bhojpuri Singer's Social Media Claim Backfires After Inquiry

Bhojpuri singer Rajesh Kumar Gupta faced legal action after posting a complaint about the poor quality of nutritional supplements at Anganwadi centers. A magisterial inquiry found his claims to be false. The investigation, initiated by the District Magistrate, concluded the supplements' quality was good. An FIR was lodged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:19 IST
Singer
  • Country:
  • India

Bhojpuri folk singer Rajesh Kumar Gupta, also known as Rajesh Pardesi, found himself entangled in a legal debacle after alleging poor quality of nutritional supplements distributed at government Anganwadi centers.

His social media post, which accused these centers of distributing substandard nutrition, prompted District Magistrate Shailesh Kumar to order a thorough magisterial inquiry. The investigation revealed that the nutritional quality was indeed 'very good,' contrary to Gupta's statements.

Following these findings, an FIR was filed against Gupta based on the order of the District Magistrate, leading to potential legal repercussions. Police confirmed further legal proceedings are forthcoming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

