Bhojpuri Singer's Social Media Claim Backfires After Inquiry

Bhojpuri folk singer Rajesh Kumar Gupta, also known as Rajesh Pardesi, found himself entangled in a legal debacle after alleging poor quality of nutritional supplements distributed at government Anganwadi centers.

His social media post, which accused these centers of distributing substandard nutrition, prompted District Magistrate Shailesh Kumar to order a thorough magisterial inquiry. The investigation revealed that the nutritional quality was indeed 'very good,' contrary to Gupta's statements.

Following these findings, an FIR was filed against Gupta based on the order of the District Magistrate, leading to potential legal repercussions. Police confirmed further legal proceedings are forthcoming.

(With inputs from agencies.)