Chhattisgarh's New Initiative for Elderly Care: Modern Old-Age Homes on PPP Model

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced the establishment of modern old-age homes in four major cities. The initiative, based on a public-private partnership model, aims to enhance senior citizens' living conditions. Additional measures include dedicated healthcare facilities for seniors and disability assistance in Raipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:47 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai declared a significant initiative to establish modern old-age homes in four major cities of the state, leveraging a public-private partnership model. This development, announced during the International Day of Older Persons celebration, underscores the state's commitment to senior citizens' welfare.

The initiative aims to enhance the quality of life for seniors, acknowledging their vital role in society as the torchbearers of culture and values. Besides the old-age homes in Raipur, Bilaspur, Korba, and Durg, the government plans to introduce 'Siyan Gudi,' a special facility for elderly care in the state.

Additional efforts include launching a service center in Raipur for repairing assistive devices for persons with disabilities and flagging off de-addiction awareness vans under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. The CM stressed the importance of respecting elders and promoting welfare schemes to ensure dignified and happy lives for the elderly.

