Left Menu

Unauthorized Police Roleplay Sparks Legal Trouble for Filmmakers

Five individuals were caught using a vehicle with police insignia and wearing fake police uniforms for an unapproved film shoot. The incident occurred near Bangur Nagar police station. Police officer Devendra Thorat discovered the act, led by content creator Anjali Chhabra, who admitted to lacking official permission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 22:12 IST
Unauthorized Police Roleplay Sparks Legal Trouble for Filmmakers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Five individuals allegedly filmed a scene using a police-branded SUV and false police uniforms without securing approval, prompting legal action, authorities reported Wednesday.

The filming unfolded within the Bangur Nagar police jurisdiction, where officer Devendra Thorat noticed the unauthorized activity.

After questioning, content creator Anjali Chhabra confessed to the oversight in acquiring necessary permissions, stating it was an awareness video. Arrests were made and investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise: Job Search Ends in Heartbreak

Tragic Demise: Job Search Ends in Heartbreak

 India
2
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant's Power Crisis: Europe's Largest Facility on Edge

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant's Power Crisis: Europe's Largest Facility on Edge

 Ukraine
3
Ancient Habitable Conditions on Mars: Signs of Past Microbial Life Unveiled

Ancient Habitable Conditions on Mars: Signs of Past Microbial Life Unveiled

 United States
4
EVM Controversy in Chenani: Fact or Fiction?

EVM Controversy in Chenani: Fact or Fiction?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025