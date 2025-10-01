Unauthorized Police Roleplay Sparks Legal Trouble for Filmmakers
Five individuals were caught using a vehicle with police insignia and wearing fake police uniforms for an unapproved film shoot. The incident occurred near Bangur Nagar police station. Police officer Devendra Thorat discovered the act, led by content creator Anjali Chhabra, who admitted to lacking official permission.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 22:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Five individuals allegedly filmed a scene using a police-branded SUV and false police uniforms without securing approval, prompting legal action, authorities reported Wednesday.
The filming unfolded within the Bangur Nagar police jurisdiction, where officer Devendra Thorat noticed the unauthorized activity.
After questioning, content creator Anjali Chhabra confessed to the oversight in acquiring necessary permissions, stating it was an awareness video. Arrests were made and investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement