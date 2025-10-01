Unauthorized Police Roleplay Sparks Legal Trouble for Filmmakers

Five individuals allegedly filmed a scene using a police-branded SUV and false police uniforms without securing approval, prompting legal action, authorities reported Wednesday.

The filming unfolded within the Bangur Nagar police jurisdiction, where officer Devendra Thorat noticed the unauthorized activity.

After questioning, content creator Anjali Chhabra confessed to the oversight in acquiring necessary permissions, stating it was an awareness video. Arrests were made and investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)