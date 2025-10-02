Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: The Untimely Demise of Zubeen Garg

Musician Zubeen Garg tragically drowned off Singapore while swimming, not scuba diving as reported earlier, leading to an investigation by the Singapore Police Force. His manager and festival organizer are arrested in India under charges related to his death. Events celebrating India-Singapore relations were canceled following the tragedy.

Updated: 02-10-2025 04:36 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 04:36 IST
Musician
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Renowned musician Zubeen Garg met a tragic end last month in Singapore, where he drowned while swimming off St John's Island. Contrary to initial reports suggesting a scuba diving mishap, it was swimming that claimed the life of the 52-year-old artist, police confirmed.

The Singapore Police Force has ruled out foul play in Garg's passing, sharing a copy of the autopsy report and preliminary findings with India's High Commission after their request. Ng Kai Ling, associate director at LIMN Law Corporation, noted that a coroner's inquiry might clarify the exact circumstances of his drowning.

Garg's death certificate, issued by a Singapore hospital, confirmed drowning as the cause of death. The iconic singer was attending events celebrating 60 years of India-Singapore diplomatic relations, which were suspended upon news of the tragedy. In India, Assam police arrested Garg's manager and the festival's chief organiser, implicating them in the incident with charges of culpable homicide and conspiracy.

