Left Menu

Eric Dane explains his absence from 'Grey's Anatomy' reunion at Emmys

ALS is a nasty disease So I was in the hospital during the Emmys getting stitches put in my head, Dane told The Washington Post in an interview.The actor added he was disappointed to miss the Greys Anatomy tribute.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-10-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 17:17 IST
Eric Dane explains his absence from 'Grey's Anatomy' reunion at Emmys
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Eric Dane explained his absence from 2025 Emmys where he was scheduled to pay tribute to ''Grey's Anatomy'' on its 20th anniversary with co-star Jesse Williams. Following his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis announcement in April, the actor revealed it was because of the disease, he missed the reunion. "ALS is a nasty disease … So I was in the hospital during the Emmys getting stitches put in my head," Dane told The Washington Post in an interview.

The actor added he was disappointed to miss the ''Grey's Anatomy'' tribute. "I missed an opportunity I was really looking forward to. It would have been great to see Jesse and get reunited with some of my peers, and to be able to present in front of my colleagues I thought would have a been special moment...So I was a really upset about it, but you know, there was nothing I could do about it,'' he said. Dane was popular as McSteamy or Dr Mark Sloan on the medical drama where he appeared from season two to season nine. Also popular for his role as Cal Jacobs in HBO series ''Euphoria'', the 52-year-old returned to ''Grey's Anatomy'' for a special guest appearance in the Season 17 episode ''Breathe''. The actor has also partnered up with I AM ALS organisation to advocate for further research and assistance in neurodegenerative diseases. He is also set to appear in ''Into the Beautiful'' and ''Family Secrets'' next.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Ties: Wang Yi's European Tour

Diplomatic Ties: Wang Yi's European Tour

 China
2
Balloon Chaos: Vilnius Airport Reopens After Airspace Scare

Balloon Chaos: Vilnius Airport Reopens After Airspace Scare

 Global
3
Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

 India
4
Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025