From Pop Star to Fugitive: Fadel Shaker's Dramatic Surrender

Lebanese pop star turned militant Fadel Shaker surrendered to Lebanese military intelligence after 12 years on the run. Convicted in absentia, Shaker faces new charges following his capture from a Palestinian refugee camp. Once popular, Shaker shocked fans by leaving music for militancy under Sheikh Ahmad al-Assir's influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 05-10-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 02:26 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Fadel Shaker, the renowned Lebanese pop singer who turned into a wanted militant, has handed himself over to the country's military intelligence, marking the end of a 12-year-long hunt. Originally sentenced to 22 years in prison, Shaker was apprehended near Sidon's Palestinian refugee camp by military forces.

The capture followed extensive coordination between mediators and the Lebanese Defence Ministry. Officials confirmed that with Shaker now in custody, his previous sentences would be annulled, making way for fresh legal proceedings on new charges alleging crimes against the military.

Despite his past denials of involvement in the 2013 Sidon clashes, Shaker's surrender coincides with the Lebanese army's efforts to disarm Palestinian refugee camps. Meanwhile, his musical legacy continues, as evidenced by a recent viral release that captivated the Arab world.

