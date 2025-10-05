Anita Hassanandani Triumphs in 'Chhoriyan Chali Gaon'

Television actress Anita Hassanandani has been declared the winner of the Zee TV show 'Chhoriyan Chali Gaon'. The series, hosted by Rannvijay Singha, showcased the experiences of 12 women transitioning from urban comforts to rural life.

Known for her roles in popular serials such as 'Kkavyanjali' and 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', Hassanandani credited her husband Rohit Reddy and son Aaravv as her primary motivators throughout the challenging competition. She expressed that the experience, though demanding, resulted in personal growth and was ultimately rewarding.

Host Rannvijay Singha commended all contestants for their adaptability and emphasized the show's theme of discovering strength in simplicity. He shared well wishes for all participants, recognizing their collective achievement in embracing the lessons of village life.

(With inputs from agencies.)