E Santhosh Kumar Clinches Vayalar Award for Literary Excellence

Malayalam writer E Santhosh Kumar has been awarded the prestigious Vayalar Award for his novel, 'Thapomayiyude Achan'. The announcement was made by the award's organizing committee on Sunday.

Named in honor of the legendary poet and lyricist Vayalar Ramavarma, the award comprises a prize of one lakh rupees, a citation, and a sculpture. This year marks the 49th edition of the Vayalar Ramavarma Memorial Literary Award, established by the Vayalar Ramavarma Trust.

The winner was selected by a jury that included T D Ramakrishnan, N P Hafiz Mohamad, and Priya A S, as confirmed by eminent writer and Trust president, Perumbadavam Sreedharan. The award will be presented on October 27 at the Nishagandi auditorium, coinciding with the death anniversary of Ramavarma.

