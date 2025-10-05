Left Menu

Reviving Odisha's Cultural Heart: The Bhagabata Tungi Initiative

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced plans to revitalize Bhagabata Tungis in every village. Aimed at reinforcing spiritual, cultural, and social bonds, these cottages serve as hubs for religious, scripture, and cultural discussions. Majhi believes the initiatives will promote community development and guide youth on a spiritual path.

Updated: 05-10-2025 17:42 IST
In a bid to strengthen Odisha's cultural fabric, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced plans to revive Bhagabata Tungis in villages across the state. These small cottages serve as communal hubs for villagers to discuss religion, scriptures, and culture after a day's work.

Speaking at the Srimad Bhagavad Mahotsav, Majhi emphasized the state's commitment to establishing these centers of spiritual and cultural learning. He highlighted the transformative power of the Bhagavad Gita, especially for guiding young people along a spiritual path.

Majhi underscored that the Srimad Bhagavad Mahotsav reinforces societal values by encouraging righteous action and community development. With five guiding principles—God, life, nature, time, and karma—the teachings are seen as vital for moral, religious, and social progress. The state government is also focusing on initiatives to promote Odia culture and traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

