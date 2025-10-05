Reviving Odisha's Cultural Heart: The Bhagabata Tungi Initiative

In a bid to strengthen Odisha's cultural fabric, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced plans to revive Bhagabata Tungis in villages across the state. These small cottages serve as communal hubs for villagers to discuss religion, scriptures, and culture after a day's work.

Speaking at the Srimad Bhagavad Mahotsav, Majhi emphasized the state's commitment to establishing these centers of spiritual and cultural learning. He highlighted the transformative power of the Bhagavad Gita, especially for guiding young people along a spiritual path.

Majhi underscored that the Srimad Bhagavad Mahotsav reinforces societal values by encouraging righteous action and community development. With five guiding principles—God, life, nature, time, and karma—the teachings are seen as vital for moral, religious, and social progress. The state government is also focusing on initiatives to promote Odia culture and traditions.

