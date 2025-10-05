Kerala Honors A Ramachandran with Dedicated Museum

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan virtually inaugurated a museum dedicated to the late artist A Ramachandran in Kollam. The museum, valued at over Rs 300 crore, houses Ramachandran's extensive collection of paintings, sculptures, and books at the Sree Narayana Guru Cultural Complex.

Cultural figures, including Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian and CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby, attended the event. Vijayan highlighted Ramachandran's secular values and artistic connection between traditional and modern Indian painting.

Minister Cheriyan emphasized the museum as an educational hub, while other officials noted its national relevance. Ramachandran's family also participated in the function, underscoring the artist's legacy and influence. Translations of children's books co-authored by Ramachandran were released during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)