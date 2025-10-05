Left Menu

Challenging Search for Missing Croatian Mountaineers in Slovenia Avalanche

Rescue teams in Slovenia are searching for three Croatian mountaineers swept away by an avalanche on Tosc Mountain. The rescue efforts face challenges due to adverse weather conditions, including snow and the risk of further avalanches. The deteriorating weather prevented helicopter use, complicating the demanding search mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ljubljana | Updated: 05-10-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 18:49 IST
  • Country:
  • Slovenia

In Slovenia, rescue teams mobilized on Sunday to search for three Croatian mountaineers feared lost in an avalanche on the Tosc Mountain. The trio, part of a group of seven, ventured onward while the others halted for a break, only to be caught in a snow slide.

Efforts to find the missing climbers, reported by the Slovenian STA news agency, have been hindered by severe weather conditions. Rescue official Klemen Belhar highlighted the challenges posed by rain, snow, and the looming threat of additional avalanches, all impeding the search mission.

Adverse weather, including heavy snowfall that has swept Slovenia prematurely, has restricted the operation by grounding helicopters. Despite the perilous and arduous conditions, rescue teams continue their urgent search for the missing mountaineers in this popular climbing destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

