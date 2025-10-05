Challenging Search for Missing Croatian Mountaineers in Slovenia Avalanche

In Slovenia, rescue teams mobilized on Sunday to search for three Croatian mountaineers feared lost in an avalanche on the Tosc Mountain. The trio, part of a group of seven, ventured onward while the others halted for a break, only to be caught in a snow slide.

Efforts to find the missing climbers, reported by the Slovenian STA news agency, have been hindered by severe weather conditions. Rescue official Klemen Belhar highlighted the challenges posed by rain, snow, and the looming threat of additional avalanches, all impeding the search mission.

Adverse weather, including heavy snowfall that has swept Slovenia prematurely, has restricted the operation by grounding helicopters. Despite the perilous and arduous conditions, rescue teams continue their urgent search for the missing mountaineers in this popular climbing destination.

