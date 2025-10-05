Spectacular Showcase: Kolkata's Durga Puja Carnival Illuminates Red Road

The vibrant city of Kolkata witnessed an extraordinary spectacle as 100 Durga Puja committees paraded with artistically crafted idols on the iconic Red Road, three days after Bijoya Dashami. This annual carnival, organized by the state government, highlights the rich artistic heritage and craftsmanship that Bengal, particularly Kolkata, is renowned for globally.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee graced the event, accompanied by her senior ministerial colleagues. The celebrations, which began at 4:30 pm, featured traditional drum beats and cultural performances showcasing Bengal's profound heritage. Popular puja committees like College Square and Sreebhumi Sporting were part of the parade, applauded by thousands, including residents and international visitors.

The festivities included performances of Bengali songs and were attended by personalities from literature and sports. The carnival continued to leave an indelible mark on the city's cultural landscape, with security measures ensuring the safety of all participants and spectators.

(With inputs from agencies.)