Darjeeling Devastated: Landslides Leave Tourists and Locals Stranded

Incessant rainfall in Darjeeling has triggered landslides, leading to the tragic loss of life and massive disruption. Roads and bridges have been destroyed, leaving tourists and locals stranded. West Bengal's Chief Minister is actively monitoring the crisis, coordinating rescue operations amid ongoing challenges posed by severe weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Darjeeling | Updated: 05-10-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 19:40 IST
Darjeeling Devastated: Landslides Leave Tourists and Locals Stranded
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In the backdrop of what was supposed to be a relaxing post-Durga Puja holiday, Darjeeling has turned into a scene of calamity as relentless rainstorms caused devastating landslides on Sunday. The catastrophe resulted in at least 20 fatalities, leaving many others injured and hundreds stranded in this picturesque hill district.

Darjeeling, celebrated for its scenic beauty and thriving tourism, now faces extreme adversity. Essential highways are blocked, isolating the area, while residents and visitors alike remain trapped amidst the destruction. West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has mobilized emergency efforts, pledging support and assistance to affected families.

As the rains continue, the police and local administration are tirelessly working to clear roads and facilitate evacuations. Tourists are advised to remain in place until help arrives. The tragic sound of landslides and the ensuing ruin has left the previously bustling town silent and overshadowed by nature's fury.

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

