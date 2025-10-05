Darjeeling Devastated: Landslides Leave Tourists and Locals Stranded

In the backdrop of what was supposed to be a relaxing post-Durga Puja holiday, Darjeeling has turned into a scene of calamity as relentless rainstorms caused devastating landslides on Sunday. The catastrophe resulted in at least 20 fatalities, leaving many others injured and hundreds stranded in this picturesque hill district.

Darjeeling, celebrated for its scenic beauty and thriving tourism, now faces extreme adversity. Essential highways are blocked, isolating the area, while residents and visitors alike remain trapped amidst the destruction. West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has mobilized emergency efforts, pledging support and assistance to affected families.

As the rains continue, the police and local administration are tirelessly working to clear roads and facilitate evacuations. Tourists are advised to remain in place until help arrives. The tragic sound of landslides and the ensuing ruin has left the previously bustling town silent and overshadowed by nature's fury.

