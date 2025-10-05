Left Menu

Karnataka CM Proposes 'Namma Metro' Renaming After Social Reformer

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah plans to propose renaming the Bangalore Metro project after 12th-century social reformer Basavanna. The announcement was made during the Basava Culture Campaign-2025 event. Additionally, the CM confirmed steps towards establishing 'Vachana University' and completing the 'Anubhava Mantapa' replica project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-10-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 21:20 IST
Karnataka CM Proposes 'Namma Metro' Renaming After Social Reformer
Basavanna
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced plans to propose renaming the Bangalore Metro Rail project, commonly known as 'Namma Metro,' after the revered 12th-century social reformer Basavanna. The proposal aims to honor the legacy of Basavanna and will be presented to the central government for approval.

The announcement was made during the closing ceremony of the 'Basava Culture Campaign-2025,' which commemorated Basavanna's designation as 'Karnataka Cultural Leader.' Siddaramaiah noted that while the state covers 87% of the metro project costs, central government approval is still necessary.

In his address, the CM highlighted his admiration for Basavanna's philosophy, emphasizing values of coexistence and equality. Siddaramaiah also confirmed government plans to establish a 'Vachana University' and completion of the 'Anubhava Mantapa' project, underlining Basavanna's enduring societal impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trekkers Rescued Amid Unprecedented Himalaya Blizzard

Trekkers Rescued Amid Unprecedented Himalaya Blizzard

 Global
2
Toxic Tragedy: Fatal Cough Syrup Crisis in Chhindwara

Toxic Tragedy: Fatal Cough Syrup Crisis in Chhindwara

 Global
3
Drone Intercepted Before Moscow Impact

Drone Intercepted Before Moscow Impact

 Global
4
Tragic Collapse: Alarming Death Toll at Indonesian Boarding School

Tragic Collapse: Alarming Death Toll at Indonesian Boarding School

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025