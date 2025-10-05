Karnataka CM Proposes 'Namma Metro' Renaming After Social Reformer

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced plans to propose renaming the Bangalore Metro Rail project, commonly known as 'Namma Metro,' after the revered 12th-century social reformer Basavanna. The proposal aims to honor the legacy of Basavanna and will be presented to the central government for approval.

The announcement was made during the closing ceremony of the 'Basava Culture Campaign-2025,' which commemorated Basavanna's designation as 'Karnataka Cultural Leader.' Siddaramaiah noted that while the state covers 87% of the metro project costs, central government approval is still necessary.

In his address, the CM highlighted his admiration for Basavanna's philosophy, emphasizing values of coexistence and equality. Siddaramaiah also confirmed government plans to establish a 'Vachana University' and completion of the 'Anubhava Mantapa' project, underlining Basavanna's enduring societal impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)