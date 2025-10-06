Left Menu

Maddie Phillips Reflects on Heartwarming Fan Encounters at Comic Con 2025

Actor Maddie Phillips shares her delightful experience at Comic Con 2025, promoting season two of 'Gen V'. She recounts the positive energy from fans and her initial anxiety about the event. Co-star Asa Germann reflects on the monumental nature of working on the series, now streaming on Prime Video.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 19:17 IST
Maddie Phillips Reflects on Heartwarming Fan Encounters at Comic Con 2025
Actor Maddie Phillips (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Maddie Phillips recently recounted her memorable experience at Comic Con 2025, where she promoted the second season of the acclaimed superhero series 'Gen V'. In an exclusive chat with ANI, Phillips reflected on her interactions with enthusiastic fans, emphasizing the warm and positive energy she encountered during the event.

Maddie described the convention as stimulating yet initially daunting due to her anxiety about the crowded atmosphere. However, the kindness and excitement of the fans left a lasting impression. She expressed gratitude for the overwhelmingly positive experience and shared her eagerness to participate in similar events in the future.

As 'Gen V', a spin-off from 'The Boys', returned to Prime Video in September, co-star Asa Germann shared insights into his transformative journey while working on the show. Germann highlighted the significance of the experience, drawing parallels between their professional and personal lives. According to Maddie, the unique bond among the cast adds a special dimension to their journey, directed by Michele Fazekas and created by Eric Kripke.

TRENDING

1
Glimmer of Hope: Israel-Hamas Talks Begin Amid Tensions

Glimmer of Hope: Israel-Hamas Talks Begin Amid Tensions

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

 Global
3
Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025