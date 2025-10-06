Maddie Phillips Reflects on Heartwarming Fan Encounters at Comic Con 2025

Actor Maddie Phillips recently recounted her memorable experience at Comic Con 2025, where she promoted the second season of the acclaimed superhero series 'Gen V'. In an exclusive chat with ANI, Phillips reflected on her interactions with enthusiastic fans, emphasizing the warm and positive energy she encountered during the event.

Maddie described the convention as stimulating yet initially daunting due to her anxiety about the crowded atmosphere. However, the kindness and excitement of the fans left a lasting impression. She expressed gratitude for the overwhelmingly positive experience and shared her eagerness to participate in similar events in the future.

As 'Gen V', a spin-off from 'The Boys', returned to Prime Video in September, co-star Asa Germann shared insights into his transformative journey while working on the show. Germann highlighted the significance of the experience, drawing parallels between their professional and personal lives. According to Maddie, the unique bond among the cast adds a special dimension to their journey, directed by Michele Fazekas and created by Eric Kripke.