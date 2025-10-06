West Bengal Shines Bright: Lakshmi Puja Celebrations Illuminate Communities

Lakshmi Puja was celebrated with religious fervor across West Bengal as communities came together to honor the deity of wealth and prosperity.

Known as 'Kojagari Lakshmi Puja', it took place on the full moon night following Durga Puja, with household and community gatherings marking the occasion with offerings and intricate 'alpana' decorations.

Howrah's Khalna village, with its rich history of community Pujas spanning two centuries, saw nearly 100 such celebrations, even incorporating themes, drawing thousands of devotees from the district. Local authorities ensured smooth proceedings amidst the influx of visitors.

