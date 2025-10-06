Left Menu

Vijay Deverakonda Escapes Unscathed in Car Accident

Actor Vijay Deverakonda's car was involved in a minor accident in Telangana. The actor, unharmed, continued his journey to Hyderabad with friends. A case of rash driving was filed against the other driver. Deverakonda reassured fans on social media, stating he was fine despite a headache.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-10-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 21:38 IST
Actor Vijay Deverakonda narrowly escaped harm when his car was involved in a minor accident in Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal district. Reports indicate that the mishap happened Monday as the actor was traveling from Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, to Hyderabad.

Deverakonda assured concerned fans via a post on the social media platform 'X', expressing that although his car sustained slight damage, all passengers emerged safely. The incident led to a complaint and subsequent rash driving charge against the other vehicle's driver.

Unperturbed, Deverakonda continued his journey in a friend's car, later sharing with fans that he managed to squeeze in a workout and was resting at home. Despite experiencing a headache, he stated that it was no more than a minor inconvenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

