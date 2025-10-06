Heritage Peepal Tree Cut Down: Green Activists Protest in Indore

A nearly 300-year-old peepal tree was felled along with four other trees at a religious complex in Indore, leading to a public outcry and a unique protest from environmentalists.

Following the incident at the Barhamatha Baghi complex, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) slapped a Rs 65,000 fine on the complex's administrator, in response to the actions taken by the activists. The IMC's Assistant Horticulture Officer, Rahul Verma, confirmed the bureaucratic measures undertaken, including the preparation of separate 'panchnamas' to record the event.

The unconventional protest was led by environmental activists Mukesh Rajat Verma and Chandrashekhar Gawli, affiliated with the 'Save Trees - Save Indore' campaign, who shaved their heads to highlight their discontent. Local residents expressed anger over the tree-cutting, urging the municipal corporation to implement measures to preserve Indore's aging trees.

(With inputs from agencies.)