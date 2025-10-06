Left Menu

Heritage Peepal Tree Cut Down: Green Activists Protest in Indore

In Indore, a nearly 300-year-old peepal tree and four others were cut down at a religious site, sparking a protest by environmental activists who shaved their heads in protest. The Indore Municipal Corporation fined the complex administrator Rs 65,000 due to the incident and public outrage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:59 IST
Heritage Peepal Tree Cut Down: Green Activists Protest in Indore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A nearly 300-year-old peepal tree was felled along with four other trees at a religious complex in Indore, leading to a public outcry and a unique protest from environmentalists.

Following the incident at the Barhamatha Baghi complex, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) slapped a Rs 65,000 fine on the complex's administrator, in response to the actions taken by the activists. The IMC's Assistant Horticulture Officer, Rahul Verma, confirmed the bureaucratic measures undertaken, including the preparation of separate 'panchnamas' to record the event.

The unconventional protest was led by environmental activists Mukesh Rajat Verma and Chandrashekhar Gawli, affiliated with the 'Save Trees - Save Indore' campaign, who shaved their heads to highlight their discontent. Local residents expressed anger over the tree-cutting, urging the municipal corporation to implement measures to preserve Indore's aging trees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

 Global
2
Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
3
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025