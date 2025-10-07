Left Menu

Matthieu Blazy's Dazzling Debut: A New Era for Chanel

Matthieu Blazy made a sensational debut as Chanel's creative director with an extravagant runway show, igniting excitement in fashion circles. The show featured bold designs and drew attention from top fashion critics and enthusiasts. Blazy's appointment signifies a fresh direction for the iconic French fashion house.

Chanel's creative director, Matthieu Blazy, made a luxurious debut, unveiling a fresh design perspective for the iconic French fashion house on Monday. The highly anticipated runway show featured eye-catching elements such as dropped waists and elongated shirts.

The event, held at Paris' Grand Palais, captivated audiences with models showcasing low-waisted skirts, silk tops, and innovative knitwear. Highlighting the renowned interlocking C logo, the collection included classic Chanel leather handbags alongside new 'crushed' versions.

Blazy's arrival follows Virginie Viard's departure after her collaboration with Karl Lagerfeld until 2019. His appointment represents Chanel's push to revitalize its offerings and captivate fashion-forward shoppers amid economic challenges. Paris Fashion Week wraps up soon, after a monthlong cycle of shows across key fashion capitals.

