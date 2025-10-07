Left Menu

Celebrating Voices: The Dehradun Literature Festival Gears Up for a Diverse Showcase

The Dehradun Literature Festival, starting November 14, features notable personalities such as DY Chandrachud and Imtiaz Ali. With the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: Voices of Unity', this free, inclusive event at Doon International School emphasizes the power of words in connecting cultures. The festival includes discussions, performances, and awards.

The Dehradun Literature Festival is set to begin on November 14, showcasing an eclectic lineup featuring former CJI DY Chandrachud, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, and others. The event, held at Doon International School, centers around the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: Voices of Unity'.

The four-day festival aims to foster dialogue on diverse topics, celebrating the unifying power of words. Several distinguished speakers, including actor Shefali Shah and director Nandita Das, are scheduled to participate. The festival remains a non-ticketed, open-to-all celebration, emphasizing accessibility for students and the public.

Highlights include a women directors' roundtable, insights on storytelling and heritage from chef Suvir Saran, and performances by indie music artists. Awards recognizing literary excellence and regional stewardship will also be launched. The festival will conclude on November 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

