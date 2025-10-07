Left Menu

Kerala Targets Record Tourist Influx in 2024

Kerala is set to surpass 3 crore domestic tourists this year, focusing on premium travelers and new attractions. The state is witnessing surging tourist numbers, aided by festivals and new destinations. Kerala is also becoming a preferred hub for destination weddings and MICE events.

Updated: 07-10-2025 16:46 IST
Kerala is poised to surpass its tourist benchmarks, with expectations of crossing 3 crore domestic visitors this calendar year. This optimistic outlook is buoyed by the state's focus on premium travelers and the introduction of new destinations and products, as confirmed by a senior Kerala Tourism official on Tuesday.

Despite facing challenges like landslides and cloudbursts in Wayanad last year, the state now reports a significant surge in tourist arrivals. These numbers stem from newly added attractions and the absence of natural disasters this year, making it aspirational to outperform last year's figures while aiming to draw over 3 crore domestic and additional international visitors.

In an effort to attract more visitors, Kerala is spotlighting events such as the Kochi-Muziris Biennale and the Champions Boat League, alongside India's inaugural travel literary festival, 'Yaanam 2025.' The state is also capitalizing on its natural charm and modern facilities to become an ideal destination for weddings and MICE events, targeting diverse tourists from both domestic and international markets.

