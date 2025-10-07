Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV Bridges Faiths with Historic Pilgrimage

Pope Leo XIV is set to make his first foreign trip to Turkiye and Lebanon, symbolically uniting Christians and Muslims. His pilgrimage will mark the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicea. The visit emphasizes peace in the Middle East, continuing the aspirations of his predecessor, Pope Francis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 07-10-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 17:07 IST
Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV is scheduled to embark on his inaugural foreign visit to Turkiye and Lebanon next month. This journey represents a significant gesture aimed at fostering unity among Christians and Muslims. The Pope plans to continue the intentions of his predecessor, the late Pope Francis, who had originally intended to visit these countries.

The Vatican announced on Tuesday that the Pope will be in Turkiye from November 27-30 and in Lebanon from November 30 to December 2. The visit to Turkiye includes a pilgrimage to Iznik, marking the 1700th anniversary of the first ecumenical council, the Council of Nicea. This anniversary holds substantial importance in Catholic-Orthodox relations.

This trip marks the first American pontiff's effort to discuss broader themes such as peace in the Middle East and the struggles of Christians in the region. Leo, echoing Pope Francis' call for peace, undertakes this journey as Israel's offensive continues in Gaza, highlighting the papal aim for dialogue amidst ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

