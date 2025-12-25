King Charles III's Pilgrimage: Christmas Speech at Westminster Abbey

King Charles III has selected Westminster Abbey as the venue for his Christmas Day speech, highlighting the idea of pilgrimage, which is anticipated to be a central theme of the address. This historic London site, renowned for hosting royal ceremonies, also draws pilgrims to Edward the Confessor's tomb.

The annual message from the monarch, eagerly awaited by millions across the UK and the Commonwealth, will be broadcast at 3 p.m. The speech offers Charles a rare platform to express his views independently, embracing strong religious undertones and addressing key issues.

Following a personal health update on his cancer treatment, this year's speech marks King Charles's fourth since becoming monarch. Recorded previously at Fitzrovia Chapel, last year's message was a heartfelt tribute to healthcare workers amid his own medical challenges.