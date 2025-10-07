Pakistan Prepares Grand Welcome for Sikh Pilgrims Celebrating Guru Nanak's Birth Anniversary

Pakistani authorities have implemented comprehensive security measures for Sikh pilgrims visiting the country for the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, officials announced Tuesday. A coordination meeting at the Punjab government's Home Department reviewed arrangements for the celebrations.

Present at the meeting were Punjab's first Sikh minister, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, President of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, along with Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Sajid Mahmood Chauhan and other senior officials. The ETPB spokesperson stated that pilgrims would receive foolproof security, medical care, transport, and quality lodging.

With celebrations scheduled from November 4-14, the main event is on November 5 at Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib. Despite India-Pakistan tensions since May, Pakistani authorities ensure smooth facilities for all attendees, and discussions continue to ease travel restrictions on Indian pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)