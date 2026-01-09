Healing Hands: UNITED SIKHS' Medical Camp at Nankana Sahib

On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Ji's Parkash Utsav, UNITED SIKHS led a successful One-Day Free Medical Camp at Gurdwara Sri Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahib. Over 400 individuals received essential healthcare services, marking a significant contribution to Seva and community well-being.

Specialized medical professionals, including general medicine practitioners, gynecologists, and pediatricians, offered comprehensive care. Their voluntary efforts provided preventive screenings and immediate treatments to address urgent health concerns, highlighting the need for accessible healthcare in underserved areas.

The medical camp was praised by Dr. Mimpal Singh and other community members as a vital expression of Seva and a reinforcement of community health. The initiative by UNITED SIKHS underscores their mission to build stronger communities through humanitarian efforts rooted in compassion and equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)