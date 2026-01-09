Left Menu

Healing Hands: UNITED SIKHS' Medical Camp at Nankana Sahib

UNITED SIKHS organized a one-day free medical camp at Nankana Sahib, delivering healthcare to over 400 patients. This initiative reflects the teachings of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, promoting compassion and service. Specialized doctors provided various treatments, emphasizing the importance of accessible healthcare in underserved communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 09-01-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 15:05 IST
Healing Hands: UNITED SIKHS' Medical Camp at Nankana Sahib
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Ji's Parkash Utsav, UNITED SIKHS led a successful One-Day Free Medical Camp at Gurdwara Sri Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahib. Over 400 individuals received essential healthcare services, marking a significant contribution to Seva and community well-being.

Specialized medical professionals, including general medicine practitioners, gynecologists, and pediatricians, offered comprehensive care. Their voluntary efforts provided preventive screenings and immediate treatments to address urgent health concerns, highlighting the need for accessible healthcare in underserved areas.

The medical camp was praised by Dr. Mimpal Singh and other community members as a vital expression of Seva and a reinforcement of community health. The initiative by UNITED SIKHS underscores their mission to build stronger communities through humanitarian efforts rooted in compassion and equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France Faces Political Turmoil Over EU-Mercosur Trade Deal

France Faces Political Turmoil Over EU-Mercosur Trade Deal

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes Cebu: Landfill Collapse Leaves Many Missing

Tragedy Strikes Cebu: Landfill Collapse Leaves Many Missing

 Philippines
3
Controversy and Condemnation: Mamata Banerjee's Alleged Interference in ED Raids

Controversy and Condemnation: Mamata Banerjee's Alleged Interference in ED R...

 India
4
Fire Tragedy at Swiss Ski Resort: Owners Under Investigation

Fire Tragedy at Swiss Ski Resort: Owners Under Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026