Record-Breaking Philanthropy: Vedanta Half Marathon Surpasses Fundraising Milestones

The Vedanta Half Marathon (VDHM), a renowned event in the athletics calendar, has achieved a remarkable fundraising milestone by collecting Rs 3.7 crore for philanthropic causes. This achievement was made possible with the collaborative efforts of over 60 NGOs, numerous corporates, and countless individuals.

For the first time, Lakshyaa joined as the marathon's philanthropy partner, playing an instrumental role in surpassing previous fundraising records. Contributions included Rs 3.04 crore from corporates and Rs 47 lakh from individual fundraisers, alongside direct donations of Rs 7 lakh on NGO platforms.

Since its inception in 2005, VDHM has raised a cumulative total of Rs 85 crore. The upcoming race, set for October 12, 2025, will continue as a prestigious World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, starting and ending at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.