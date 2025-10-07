Left Menu

Record-Breaking Philanthropy: Vedanta Half Marathon Surpasses Fundraising Milestones

The upcoming Vedanta Half Marathon has amassed Rs 3.7 crore for philanthropic purposes with support from NGOs, corporates, and individuals. Collaboratively, they have surpassed past fundraising efforts. Scheduled for October 12, 2025, the event is a prestigious World Athletics Gold Label Road Race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 19:50 IST
Record-Breaking Philanthropy: Vedanta Half Marathon Surpasses Fundraising Milestones
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Vedanta Half Marathon (VDHM), a renowned event in the athletics calendar, has achieved a remarkable fundraising milestone by collecting Rs 3.7 crore for philanthropic causes. This achievement was made possible with the collaborative efforts of over 60 NGOs, numerous corporates, and countless individuals.

For the first time, Lakshyaa joined as the marathon's philanthropy partner, playing an instrumental role in surpassing previous fundraising records. Contributions included Rs 3.04 crore from corporates and Rs 47 lakh from individual fundraisers, alongside direct donations of Rs 7 lakh on NGO platforms.

Since its inception in 2005, VDHM has raised a cumulative total of Rs 85 crore. The upcoming race, set for October 12, 2025, will continue as a prestigious World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, starting and ending at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

TRENDING

1
Delhi Downpour: Traffic Woes and Temperature Dips

Delhi Downpour: Traffic Woes and Temperature Dips

 India
2
Chief Justice Shoe Attack Sparks National Outcry

Chief Justice Shoe Attack Sparks National Outcry

 India
3
Europe Eyes Euro-Denominated Stablecoin Revolution

Europe Eyes Euro-Denominated Stablecoin Revolution

 Global
4
Madrid Building Collapse Leaves Workers Missing, Search Underway

Madrid Building Collapse Leaves Workers Missing, Search Underway

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025