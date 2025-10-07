Left Menu

Netflix Teams Up with Indian Institute to Cultivate Creative Tech Talent

Netflix has partnered with the Indian Institute of Creative Technology and FICCI to support India's creative-tech talent. Through scholarships and collaboration with national councils, they aim to enhance the country's AVGC-XR ecosystem and bridge the gap between academia and the media industry.

Netflix, a prominent streaming service provider, has forged a partnership with the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) and FICCI to advance creative-technology talent in India.

This collaboration was formalized through a memorandum exchanged at the 25th FICCI Frames event. Netflix will utilize its fund for creative equity to offer scholarships, aiming to foster underrepresented talent in the media and entertainment sectors.

Engaging in key national councils of IICT, Netflix seeks to empower India's AVGC-XR ecosystem and strengthen the digital economy by equipping future creators with essential skills and mentorship.

