Netflix Teams Up with Indian Institute to Cultivate Creative Tech Talent

Netflix, a prominent streaming service provider, has forged a partnership with the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) and FICCI to advance creative-technology talent in India.

This collaboration was formalized through a memorandum exchanged at the 25th FICCI Frames event. Netflix will utilize its fund for creative equity to offer scholarships, aiming to foster underrepresented talent in the media and entertainment sectors.

Engaging in key national councils of IICT, Netflix seeks to empower India's AVGC-XR ecosystem and strengthen the digital economy by equipping future creators with essential skills and mentorship.